Northbound U.S. Highway 101 Connector to State Route 217 Closed During Overnight Hours

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | September 13, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

A project to resurface U.S. Highway 101 from north of Cathedral Oaks Road to north of Turnpike Road will result in the following lane/ramp closures during the week of Sunday, Sept. 11.

- The northbound U.S. Highway 101 connector to westbound State Route 217 will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 11 through Friday morning, Sept. 16 during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. until 5:30 am. 

Motorists may detour by using south Patterson Avenue to Hollister Avenue.

- Construction will continue next week with alternating lane closures between Patterson Avenue and Winchester Canyon Road Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours between 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. with delays not to exceed 15 minutes. 

One lane will remain open in each directions at all times.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara, California. 

This project is expected to be complete this summer.  
 
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
 
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805)568-0858 or visit the District 5 website 
at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm  or view a map of the area from the attached  link: https://goo.gl/maps/guhTnbGomtE2.

– Jim Shivers is public information officer for Caltrans District 5.
 

 
