Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Northern California Wildfire Eclipses Thomas Fire as Largest in State History

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 6, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

The Mendocino Complex Fire currently burning in Northern California has roared through wild land with an intensity rivaling the massive Thomas Fire that devastated much of Ventura and Santa Barbara County in December.

Until Monday night, the Thomas Fire, at 281,893 acres blackened, was the largest wildfire in modern California history.

But that distinction was lost when officials reported that the Mendocino Complex Fire has burned 283,800 acres since it broke out July 27.

The Mendocino Complex is actually two separate but adjacent blazes — the Ranch Fire and the River Fire — burning in the Clear Lake area of Mendocino County and Lake County.

As of Monday night, the Ranch Fire had charred 235,000 acres and was 21-percent contained, while the River Fire had burned 48,800 acres and was 58-percent containment.

The overall containment figure for the Mendocino Complex stood at 30 percent.

While the giant blaze was consuming acreage with similar intensity to the Thomas Fire, the toll in terms of structures destroyed and damaged has been much less: 75 residences and 68 other buildings destroyed and 12 residence and 14 other buildings damaged.

In contrast, the Thomas Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures and damaged nearly 300 others.

The Thomas Fire also set the stage for January’s devastating mud and debris flows in Montecito, which damaged or destroyed several hundred more homes, killed 23 people and injured more than 150 others.

The estimated date for full containment of the Mendocino Complex is Aug. 15.

Click here for updates on the Mendocino Complex Fire in Inciweb.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 