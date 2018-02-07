Northern Exposure Exhibit Spotlights North County Artists

The Arts Fund has announced the opening of Northern Exposure, an exhibit of regional artists curated by John Hood, professor of art at Allan Hancock College.

A reception will be held 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Arts Fund Gallery, 205-C Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, during the Funk Zone Art Walk. The exhibit will be on view until March 10.

Northern Exposure will feature work by Adrienne Allebe, Emily Baker, Amiko Matsuo and Patrick Trimbath.

Northern Exposure spotlights the work of four regional artists teaching at Hancock College using diverse media and exploring disparate subject matters.

“Art is alive and well in the North County, as demonstrated with this outstanding group of artists," Hood said.

"The artists in Northern Exposure fully demonstrate the possibilities of what visual art can achieve, while at the same time making it approachable and inclusive," he said.

"The college has wonderfully diverse artists and art patrons who want variety in the create perspectives represented," he said.

"This exhibit of regional art addresses a wide swath of subject matter and media. It is a chance to enjoy a unique blending of photography, painting, sculpture, drawing and digital art,” Hood said.

Regular Arts Fund Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; Monday and Tuesday by appointment. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

— The Arts Fund.