Norwalk Man Identified As Person Killed In Highway 154 Crash Near Los Olivos

The driver killed Monday in a collision with a Chumash Casino Resort passenger bus on Highway 154 near Los Olivos has been identified as a man from Norwalk.

The California Highway Patrol said Simon Ruiz, 52, died in the crash on Highway 154, west of Zaca Station Road, at approximately 11:30 a.m. as light rain fell, making the roadway wet.

Ruiz was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger truck east on Highway 154 while the 2015 Ford F750 passenger bus, with a driver and one passenger, was westbound.

“For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ford Ranger lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and started into a counter-clockwise spin,” the California Highway Patrol said.

“The vehicle traveled out of control as it crossed over the double yellow lines and adjacent westbound left turn lane where it entered the westbound traffic lane occupied by the bus.”

The bus driver, Jose Zarate Padilla, 55, of Santa Maria, slowed and turned to the right but was unable to avoid the collision, as the side of the truck struck the front left corner of the bus, according to the CHP.

The impact caused the pickup to continue in a counter-clockwise spin until it came to a stop in the westbound left turn lane.

Ruiz was partially ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing safety restraints, the CHP said.

The bus driver and lone passenger, Maria Contreras, 33, of Santa Maria, complained of pain but refused treatment.

Drug or alcohol impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision, which remains under investigation, the CHP said.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene of Monday's accident.

The section of Highway 154 was closed for more than two hours after the crash.

