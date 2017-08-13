Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sweet News About Chocolate Sugar Alternative

By Jason Vishnefske for Santa Barbara Chocolate Company | August 13, 2017 | 3:12 p.m.

Because of how its chocolate is made, Santa Barbara Chocolate has become a local source of chocolate for people who are sugar sensitive and those looking to manage blood sugar levels.

Santa Barbara Chocolate is unusual because it has 68 percent cocoa solids and is sweetened with coconut blossom sugar, a sugar alternative that naturally comes from the coconut tree.

Coconut blossom sugar is a popular sugar alternative because it is considered low glycemic and a healthier option for those watching their sugar intake, according to Jason Vishnefske, co-founder and master chocolatier of Santa Barbara Chocolate Company.

“Most sugar substitutes like maltitol that are used in chocolate make the chocolate taste artificial,” Vishnefske said. “Coconut blossom sugar has a clean and natural sweetness that allows the cocoa flavor to shine.”

“Because our chocolate is high in organic cocoa solids at 68 percent, it has the dark part of the cocoa bean, the cocoa fiber, that all health researchers are talking about when they say dark chocolate is healthy,” Vishnefske said.

Researchers and doctors have noted that to reap the most benefits from dark chocolate, it should be more than 65 percent cacao, Vishnefske said.

Research from the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that even a bite of dark chocolate each day can improve blood flow and bring blood pressure down.

In the research study, cocoa polyphenols were seen to decrease the prevalence rates of hypertension from 86 percent to 68 percent in participants, Vishnefske said.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa polyphenols were also found to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while raising the antioxidant capacity of good cholesterol (HDL), modestly reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, Vishnefske said.

Santa Barbara’s organic dark chocolate is also gluten, soy and GMO free. The company was founded in 1992. For more information, visit SantaBarbaraChocolate.com.

— Jason Vishnefske for Santa Barbara Chocolate Company.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 