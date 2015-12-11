Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Not Just Feelings, Emotions Decoded by UCSB Researcher in New Paper

By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | December 11, 2015 | 2:10 p.m.

Thomas Scheff

The study of emotions is a tricky business. Everybody experiences them, but even defining them is a fraught undertaking.

“Experts disagree on almost everything about emotions,” said Thomas Scheff, emeritus professor of sociology at UC Santa Barbara.

Scheff, who has studied emotions for more than 40 years, tries to bring some cohesion to the topic in a new paper, “What Are Emotions? A Physical Theory,” published in the Review of General Psychology.

Building on the work of researchers John Dewey, Nina Bull and others, Scheff holds that emotions are physiological responses to stimuli that have been delayed.

Grief, for example, is stimulated by loss and prepares the body for a “good” cry of sobbing and tears that ameliorates the pain of the loss.

The other emotions — fear, anger, shame and what he calls extreme fatigue, or efatigue — are all physiological as well, Scheff said, and not what society accepts as mere feelings.

Fear isn’t just feeling frightened, he explained, but the response to physical danger that prepares the body for shaking and sweating.

“The point of that paper is there’s a vast structure of emotional superstitions, basically, which people believe and take for granted, and it’s very hard to get beyond that,” Scheff observed. “They have to acknowledge that emotions must be in the body and not just feelings, and that’s a very hard move for most people. Sometimes it takes them years to even grapple with it, because they assume that an emotion is a feeling.”

Scheff’s work in emotions is both academic and personal. Beyond the copious research he’s done over the decades, he explained that his own experiences with emotions have given him invaluable insight, and in the paper he recounted an episode of extreme fear during a period of on-campus demonstrations against the Vietnam War.

One day, when he was scheduled to speak at a demonstration, an anonymous caller told Scheff that he would kill the professor and his family. Recalling a self-help therapy class, he began to say “I am afraid” over and over.

“I began to shake with such force that I lowered myself to the rug, so as not to fall. I was also sweating to the point that I soaked my clothes,” Scheff said. 

The shaking and sweating lasted upwards of 20 minutes, he recalled. When it was over the fear was gone and he spoke at the demonstration without preparation.

It’s that physical response that people and researchers need to embrace before they can understand emotions, said Scheff, who noted that modern society — especially men — largely has disconnected itself from emotions.

“Women understand it a little better because they’ve had good cries and know that they feel better after they’ve cried,” he explained. “Men don’t have much of that, and it’s a hardship in studying emotions.

“There are a lot of people studying emotions now but we’re all going our separate ways; we haven’t found a common denominator,” he continued. “So what I’m telling my fellow emotions researchers is that if you want to be a sailor you have to have sailed across the sea at least once. I sailed across the sea once, so I’m a sailor in this area because I have legitimate grounds for believing something about emotions.”

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 