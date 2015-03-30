Not One More On 154 Hosting Community Safety Rally in Santa Ynez

Not One More On 154, a recently formed grassroots organization, will be hosting a community rally this Friday, April 3, to garner awareness and support for needed safety measures on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley and to honor the memory of Santa Ynez resident Austin Bartoo, who recently lost his life in an accident on what many consider an increasingly dangerous highway.

The group invites the public to join the rally, which begins at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Roblar Avenue and Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, the site of Bartoo’s collision and another serious accident that occurred just two days later.

Attendees are asked to look for the parking signs directing them to park on North Refugio, past the location of the small cross, and well away from the highway for safety purposes.

A large part of the reason the date of April 3, which is also Good Friday, was selected for the rally is to commemorate what would have been Bartoo’s 26th birthday. A larger cross will be erected in at the intersection in his memory.

The Not On More On 154 organization hopes this event will give rise to a good Friday for all drivers by reminding them of the need for caution as many travel on Highway 154 to visit family over the holiday weekend.

Residents and members of the group who regularly use Highway 154 have noticed increased traffic and with it, more dangerous and distracted drivers. They note that, with the advent of technology, many travelers who would normally stay on Highway 101, are diverted by their GPS devices to take the Highway 154 shortcut. In addition, the group is concerned that the increase in alcohol-related industries and large and small public events along the Highway 154 corridor has not been coupled with an adequate increase in safety measures.

Not One More on 154 is seeking ways to minimize the risk of travelers through stop signs, left-hand turn lanes, cross-traffic warning signs, and more.

For more information, contact the group by emailing [email protected] or visit its Facebook page by clicking here.