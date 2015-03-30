Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Not One More On 154 Hosting Community Safety Rally in Santa Ynez

By Not One More On 154 | March 30, 2015 | 6:51 p.m.

Not One More On 154, a recently formed grassroots organization, will be hosting a community rally this Friday, April 3, to garner awareness and support for needed safety measures on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley and to honor the memory of Santa Ynez resident Austin Bartoo, who recently lost his life in an accident on what many consider an increasingly dangerous highway.

The group invites the public to join the rally, which begins at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Roblar Avenue and Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, the site of Bartoo’s collision and another serious accident that occurred just two days later.

Attendees are asked to look for the parking signs directing them to park on North Refugio, past the location of the small cross, and well away from the highway for safety purposes.

A large part of the reason the date of April 3, which is also Good Friday, was selected for the rally is to commemorate what would have been Bartoo’s 26th birthday. A larger cross will be erected in at the intersection in his memory.

The Not On More On 154 organization hopes this event will give rise to a good Friday for all drivers by reminding them of the need for caution as many travel on Highway 154 to visit family over the holiday weekend.

Residents and members of the group who regularly use Highway 154 have noticed increased traffic and with it, more dangerous and distracted drivers. They note that, with the advent of technology, many travelers who would normally stay on Highway 101, are diverted by their GPS devices to take the Highway 154 shortcut. In addition, the group is concerned that the increase in alcohol-related industries and large and small public events along the Highway 154 corridor has not been coupled with an adequate increase in safety measures.

Not One More on 154 is seeking ways to minimize the risk of travelers through stop signs, left-hand turn lanes, cross-traffic warning signs, and more.

For more information, contact the group by emailing [email protected] or visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 