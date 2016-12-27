Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Not Ready for Fashion Week, Lavagninos Dress Down to Promote Santa Maria Y

Good-natured family photo shoot focuses on YMCA's 'January is on Us' program

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, left, and former Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino pose for a video shoot for the Santa Maria Valley Y.
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, left, and former Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino pose for a video shoot for the Santa Maria Valley Y. (Santa Maria Valley YMCA)
By Katie Ferber for Santa Maria Valley YMCA | December 27, 2016 | 4:02 p.m.

One of Santa Maria’s best known families is stepping up to help the YMCA, even if it means landing on the Worst Dressed list. Long-time Y supporters Larry and Steve Lavagnino donned outdated workout wear recently for video and photos publicizing the Santa Maria Valley Y’s “January is on Us” promotion.

The Y is offering local residents a jump start to healthy living in 2017 with the promotion.

For the entire month of January, the YMCA at 3400 Skyway will open its doors and offer unlimited access to its heated pool, dozens of classes, weight rooms, and new outdoor exercise area in exchange for a small initiation fee and the donation of one book to the Y’s “YReaders” literacy program supporting youth development in the community.

Shannon Seifert, CEO of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, said the “January is on Us” promotion reflects the organization’s three-pronged focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and provides an opportunity for residents to easily participate in Y programs.

The Y enlisted the Lavagninos to help promote the January special. On a recent morning, four generations of the family gathered at the Y for a spirited video and photo shoot.

Patriarch and former Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino, and son county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, were joined by spouses Donna and Marian and two more generations, including a trio who had traveled that morning from Southern California to participate: Desirae and Kristin, plus Kristin’s daughter Arianna, age 2.

Youngest family member, great-granddaughter Siena, 3 months old, daughter of Fabian and Yesenia, sported in an infant-sized, pink Adidas warm-up suit and high-top tennies.

TV commercials, a postcard mailer and social media campaign with the Lavagninos extolling the Y will be released in late December.

Seifert said the Y brings families and communities closer together by fostering connections through fitness, sports, fun and shared interests, supporting the mission with services like childcare. “We make it easy for parents to grab time for themselves by providing on-site childcare for their convenience,” she said.

Financial assistance is available to help residents with a “hand up to economic health.”

“We have been a big part of the local community for over 37 years,” she said. “We are kicking off 2017 with a thank you to the community and a safe place for all ages to engage in healthy lifestyles.”

The recently renovated Y features a fully equipped weight room and outdoor weight training area, brand new cardio equipment and heated, full-size pool, steam room and sauna, in addition to a remodeled locker room. There are more than 65 fitness classes, including Zumba, yoga, body pump and body sculpting, senior fitness.

Fore more information, visit www.smvymca.org or call 937-8521.

— Katie Ferber for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 