Not Ready for Fashion Week, Lavagninos Dress Down to Promote Santa Maria Y

One of Santa Maria’s best known families is stepping up to help the YMCA, even if it means landing on the Worst Dressed list. Long-time Y supporters Larry and Steve Lavagnino donned outdated workout wear recently for video and photos publicizing the Santa Maria Valley Y’s “January is on Us” promotion.

The Y is offering local residents a jump start to healthy living in 2017 with the promotion.

For the entire month of January, the YMCA at 3400 Skyway will open its doors and offer unlimited access to its heated pool, dozens of classes, weight rooms, and new outdoor exercise area in exchange for a small initiation fee and the donation of one book to the Y’s “YReaders” literacy program supporting youth development in the community.

Shannon Seifert, CEO of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, said the “January is on Us” promotion reflects the organization’s three-pronged focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and provides an opportunity for residents to easily participate in Y programs.

The Y enlisted the Lavagninos to help promote the January special. On a recent morning, four generations of the family gathered at the Y for a spirited video and photo shoot.

Patriarch and former Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino, and son county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, were joined by spouses Donna and Marian and two more generations, including a trio who had traveled that morning from Southern California to participate: Desirae and Kristin, plus Kristin’s daughter Arianna, age 2.

Youngest family member, great-granddaughter Siena, 3 months old, daughter of Fabian and Yesenia, sported in an infant-sized, pink Adidas warm-up suit and high-top tennies.

TV commercials, a postcard mailer and social media campaign with the Lavagninos extolling the Y will be released in late December.

Seifert said the Y brings families and communities closer together by fostering connections through fitness, sports, fun and shared interests, supporting the mission with services like childcare. “We make it easy for parents to grab time for themselves by providing on-site childcare for their convenience,” she said.

Financial assistance is available to help residents with a “hand up to economic health.”

“We have been a big part of the local community for over 37 years,” she said. “We are kicking off 2017 with a thank you to the community and a safe place for all ages to engage in healthy lifestyles.”

The recently renovated Y features a fully equipped weight room and outdoor weight training area, brand new cardio equipment and heated, full-size pool, steam room and sauna, in addition to a remodeled locker room. There are more than 65 fitness classes, including Zumba, yoga, body pump and body sculpting, senior fitness.

Fore more information, visit www.smvymca.org or call 937-8521.

— Katie Ferber for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.