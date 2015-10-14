Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Councilman Dale Francisco Debunks Reports He’s Running for Congress

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | October 14, 2015 | 7:36 p.m.

Media reports to the contrary, Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco will not be running for Congress in the 2016 election.

Francisco, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 election against Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, filed an amendment Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission to change his treasury information. The change appeared as a new document for 2016’s race, but was actually a portion of his former filing.

That prompted several media organizations — including Noozhawk — to erroneously report that he had filed to run next year.

“Nothing has changed,” Francisco told Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon. “This was the same old committee I have had since 2013. I am not running for Congress this year.”

Francisco, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee, had not responded to requests for comment earlier in the day.

Capps, who will retire after her current term ends at the end of 2016, has represented the district since 1998, when she succeeded her late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Numerous candidates have entered the 2016 race.

On the Republican side are Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, and businessman Justin Fareed, who also ran in 2014.

Democratic candidates include Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, farmer Bill Ostrander and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

One independent, engineer Steve Isakson, also has announced his candidacy.

The field will be narrowed to the top two vote-getters after the June 7 primary election, and a new representative for the 24th Congressional District will be decided in the November election that fall.

