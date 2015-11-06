Note to Readers: After a Brief Grounding, Noozhawk Is Soaring Again

Advice

In October, Noozhawk raced past the milestone of 1 million monthly pageviews, after coming tantalizingly close to the mark three or four times already this year.

It was our first time to reach such heights, which must have left me oxygen-deprived when I crowed about it in my weekly column.

Hours later I came crashing back to Earth, along with our website — the result of an early morning traffic surge that generated a deluge of requests to our servers. Unable to process the demand, our database slowed to a crawl.

Or worse, for many readers who, like me, were unable to access our site at various times over about a four-hour period.

I apologize for that.

After extensive troubleshooting and some emergency reconfiguration, our web team, Hop Studios, and our web host, Nexcess, have restored Noozhawk to its proper place as Santa Barbara County’s go-to source for professional local news and information.

While things appear to be running smoothly, we’re continuing to monitor the site’s performance. Please email me if you see something amiss.

Throughout the disruption, our reporters were hard at work doing what they do. You can always check in with us on Facebook; you can follow our various Twitter feeds, such as @Noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews, @NoozhawkBiz and @NoozhawkSociety; and you can sign up for our free, breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

Thanks a million for your readership. We apologize that today got off to a slow start, but we’ll make it up to you in no time at all.

