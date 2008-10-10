Notice of Vacancy: Goleta Sanitary District Governing Board

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Government Code Section 1780 that a vacancy exists on the Goleta Sanitary District Governing Board for a term ending December 4, 2009.



NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the District Board will consider filling the vacancy by appointment at a special District Board meeting to be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday October 28, 2008.

In order to apply for this position interested candidates must submit a letter of interest not exceeding two pages to the Goleta Sanitary District no later than Wednesday October 22, 2008 addressed to:

Mr. Kamil S. Azoury, General Manager

Goleta Sanitary District

One William Moffett Place

Goleta, CA 93117

The letter of interest may also be sent by e-mail to [email protected] or by Fax at (805)-964-3585.

All candidates must include in their letter of interest the following information:

1. Full legal name and address of residence.

2. Statement of qualifications and background.

3. Reasons for seeking appointment to the District Board.

4. Other information of relevance to the position.

Candidates for this position shall be registered voters residing within the District boundaries and shall be at least 18 years of age. Interested candidates should be available for an interview with the District Board at 12:00 noon on Tuesday October 28, 2008.



Kamil S. Azoury, General Manager

Dated: Wednesday October 8, 2008