Notre Dame Glee Club to Perform at New Vic Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

The Notre Dame Glee Club will perform a concert Tuesday at the New Vic Theater in Santa Barbara.
By Judy Crowell for Notre Dame Glee Club | March 6, 2015 | 12:31 p.m.

The Notre Dame Glee Club, under the direction of Daniel Stowe, will perform a concert at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

The concert is free of charge, and no tickets are required.

This a cappella program of sacred and secular music will begin with music from the Renaissance, Classical and Romantic eras, including Franz Biebl’s lyrical “Ave Maria,” a signature piece for the Glee Club. Sea shanties, folk songs, barbershop tunes and African-American spirituals will round out the evening, culminating, of course, in a rousing rendition of the university fight song, “The Notre Dame Victory March.”

Chandler Swift, a Montecito resident and freshman bass member of the Glee Club, said, “There is nothing quite like waking up on a football Saturday for a home game and going in front of the Notre Dame library and singing 'The Notre Dame Victory March' to hundreds of fans. It’s truly a remarkable experience.”

The fight song dates back to 1909 when two brothers, Michael and John Shea, both graduates of the university, wrote the song. It was first performed at Notre Dame on Easter Sunday. The formation of the Glee Club occurred in 1915 and is one of the most renowned all-male choruses in the United States, with performances in more than 20 states and throughout Spain. An upcoming tour throughout all of Europe is scheduled for this summer.

Swift, son of Dr. James and Nancy Swift, never expected to find himself in a glee club.

“It wasn’t until both my sister and my mom kind of gave me the push to try out," he said. "Next thing I know, I am a bass in the group. After a week or so, I found myself a part of this new culture that I didn’t know. I never thought I’d be spending my break at home traveling with the Notre Dame Glee Club or traveling through countries such as France, Switzerland, Hungary and Slovenia this summer. Right now, I’m just very excited to perform in my hometown and am especially looking forward to coming back to warm weather.”

Don’t miss this very special performance — a perfect way to get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day. And, who knows, maybe the Notre Dame mascot, a leprechaun or two will show up!

— Judy Crowell for the Notre Dame Glee Club.

