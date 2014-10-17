Notre Dame School Santa Barbara Celebrating 40 Years with Open House

Named in honor of the seven nuns — all members of the Order of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur — who first established Dolores School at the corner of Anacapa and Figueroa streets in 1906, Notre Dame School is celebrating an important historical milestone.

During the school’s 108-year history, this landmark has gone through many transitions, while always remaining a fully accredited Catholic school within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. When Dolores School and Our Lady of Guadalupe School merged in 1974, the choice of a name for this new educational institution became clear. With a tip of the hat to the original Sisters, Notre Dame School was born.

To celebrate this 40th year milestone at the venerable downtown campus, the community is invited to attend a free Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The school is located at 33 E. Micheltorena St. in Santa Barbara.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed at 10:30 a.m. with tours of the Notre Dame School campus (adults only please) and at 11:30 a.m. with program and speakers (adults only please).

The celebration will also feature food and entertainment and will be free and open to the public. Members of the community are invited to attend.

For more information about Notre Dame School Santa Barbara, click here or call 805.965.1033.

— Joni Kelly is the communications representative for Notre Dame School.