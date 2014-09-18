Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Notre Dame School Santa Barbara Undergoes $1 Million Makeover

By Joni Kelly for Notre Dame School | September 18, 2014 | 12:36 p.m.

Notre Dame School Santa Barbara has been a vital educational partner in the community during its 108-year history. It is a fully accredited Catholic elementary school within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, offers quality kindergarten through eighth grade education, and operates a licensed preschool for children 2½ to 5 years of age.

Notre Dame
Notre Dame School’s auditorium features state-of-the-art sound and lighting. (Fred Hall photo)

Located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, close to museums, theaters and many cultural landmarks, this beautiful campus recently underwent $1 million in capital improvements to become the crowned jewel it once was.

“Our lovely campus was a diamond in the rough,” said Sister Judy Flahavan, principal of Notre Dame School. “We are so grateful to our generous donors, particularly to the J.F. Shea Company, for making all of these improvements possible.”

Some of the projects which have been completed on campus include:

» Auditorium — freshly painted, new lighting and sound system, refurbished stage and floor, renovated balcony

» Playground — featuring a new play structure and repurposed rubber safety ground cover

» Computer system — upgraded schoolwide with Apple TV, iPads, MacBook Pros, whiteboards and projectors in every classroom

» Classroom improvements — installation of new carpeting, window treatments, and lights

» Exterior improvements — outside of buildings painted, asphalt resurfaced, roof repaired, and shade canopies installed

“We were so happy to be able to assist Notre Dame School Santa Barbara in the quest to improve the campus,” said John Shea, chairman of J.F. Shea Co. Inc. “We wanted to support the effort of staying true to the core mission of faith-based education, while helping the school move into the future of education with the latest technology — both in the classroom and in the cultural arts areas.”

Notre Dame School Santa Barbara will host an official Open House in early November. Information will be forthcoming about the event in a separate news release. The celebration will feature campus tours, as well as food and entertainment and will be free and open to the public.

For more information about Notre Dame School Santa Barbara, please call 805.965.1033 or click here.

— Joni Kelly is a communications representative for Notre Dame School.

