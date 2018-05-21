Notre Dame School Seeks Donations for Scholarship Grant

Notre Dame Catholic School, which has served children in Santa Barbara since 1906, has been granted an opportunity and challenge by the Audacious Foundation, which will match up to $100,000 in donations to the school for student scholarship assistance.

Deadline for completing the match is June 14. To date, $75,000 has been donated to the school for the match.

Notre Dame School educates students in grades transitional kindergarten to eighth.

For those interested in donating, checks can be mailed to Notre Dame School, 33 E. Micheltorena St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 with $100,000 Challenge written in the memo.

Direct questions to the school via phone at 965-1033.

— Judy Flahavan for Notre Dame Catholic School.