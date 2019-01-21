Notre Dame School’s Annual Fundraiser Features Silent, Live Auctions

Notre Dame School's Country Chic Gala and Auction, honoring Mark Wietstock, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

This year's auction will include a creative silent auction, live auction, dinner, drinks, entertainment, and a chance to win prizes. The event is for those age 21 and older.

Tickets may be purchased at https://notredamesb.org/auction.

All auction funds support Notre Dame School’s quality academic, fine arts and extra-curricular programs. These funds also are critical in maintaining low tuition that in turn provides opportunities for children of all socio-economic levels to attend Notre Dame School.

Notre Dame School has provided Catholic education in Santa Barbara since 1906. For more information, visit www.notredamesb.org.

— Christina Stefanec for Notre Dame School.