Nova Sinskul of Dos Pueblos, Westmont’s Daniel Butler honored as Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 21, 2016 | 2:56 p.m.
A no-hit pitching performance by Westmont’s Daniel Butler and walk-off grand slam by Dos Pueblos softball player Nova Sinskul in extra innings earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Butler faced the minimum of 27 batters in a 6-0 shutout of Arizona Christian in a Golden State Athletic Conference game at Russ Carr Field. Butler hit the first batter hit faced, gave up a fielder’s choice and got the next batter to hit into an inning-ending double play. He didn’t allow a baserunner for the rest of the game.

Sinskul’s two-out, walk-off grand slam in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie in Dos Pueblos’ game against Alemany, the No. 7-ranked team in CIF Division 3. The victory gave the Chargers, No. 3 in Division 4, the consolation championship at the Suzanne Manlet Tournament in Simi Valley.

The Athlete of the Week honorable mention choices for females are Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track & field), Jamie Sharpe (Dos Pueblos lacrosse), Amanda Blair (Carpinteria softball) and Madison McNamee (SBCC softball).

The male honorable mention picks include Darby Naughton (Dos Puebos baseball), Josh Feldhaus (Dos Pueblos baseball), Sam Metzger (San Marcos golf),  Cord Pereira (Santa Barbara volleyball) and Austin Bush (UCSB baseball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

