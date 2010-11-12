Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:26 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
November is National Family Caregivers Month

Respite care is critical for long-term family caregivers

By Right at Home | November 12, 2010 | 12:22 a.m.

More than 65 million family caregivers, 29 percent of the U.S. population, spend an average of 20 hours per week providing care for their chronically ill, disabled or aging loved ones, according to the National Family Caregivers Association. These numbers will increase dramatically over the next several decades as our aging population continues to live longer. November is recognized as National Family Caregivers Month by the NFCA and is a time each year to thank, support, educate and empower those who selflessly devote their time and energy in their roles as family caregivers.

“Every day, family caregivers assist loved ones with daily tasks including personal care, homemaking and transportation,” said Tina Kreider, owner of Right at Home in Santa Barbara. “However, caregiving can have broad physical, emotional and financial implications.

“Right at Home is taking this month to celebrate family caregivers and educate them and their loved ones on the respite options available to families.”

Caregiving can be a demanding job and respite care provides a short-term, much-needed break to relieve stress, restore energy and promote balance in a caregiver’s life. There are both in-home and out-of-home respite care options to consider. These services also provide a way for the family caregiver to be able to travel out of town, knowing that their loved one is being properly cared for by trained professionals.

In-home respite care services allow loved ones to remain in their own homes and can be provided by volunteers or paid help, occasionally or on a regular basis. Many in-home care agencies, such as Right at Home, offer trained, insured and bonded caregivers who can provide homemaking, physical assistance, hygiene and wellness services. Companionship and assistance with basic daily tasks can also be provided by other family members, neighbors or volunteer and nonprofit groups in the community.

There are also many out-of-home respite care options available for family caregivers. Adult day care services like the Friendship Center, can provide social and health services for adults who need supervised care outside of the home. These services are typically available during normal business hours and often offer social activities, transportation, meals and snacks and personal care. There are also residential respite care facilities who offer short-term care, whether it is needed overnight, for a few days or for a few weeks. The cost for this supervised, safe care varies and is not always covered by insurance or Medicare.

When selecting any of these options, family caregivers should assess what their needs are: type of care, skills, location and frequency. Qualified providers should then be chosen based on the services that best meet these needs. While finding and implementing successful respite care can be challenging, in the end the relief and revitalization that follows benefit all involved in the caregiving process.

 Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companion and personal care and assistance to seniors and disabled adults who want to continue to live independently. Right at Home directly employs all caregiving staff, each of whom are thoroughly screened, trained, bonded and insured prior to entering a client’s home. All ongoing care is monitored and supervised by local owners Tina and Larry Kreider. Click here for more information on Right at Home, call 805.962.0555 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). 

