November Voters Will Decide Whether Santa Barbara Switches to Even-Year Elections

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 24, 2018 | 6:39 p.m.

November’s ballot includes City Council races for every city in Santa Barbara County except Santa Barbara, which holds its elections in odd-numbered years.

That could change, since there is a ballot measure to make the switch to even-year elections.

City Attorney Ariel Calonne wrote in an analysis of the measure that cities need to switch to even-year elections when odd-year elections have resulted in a significant decrease in voter turnout, which has happened in Santa Barbara.

“Odd-year election turnout in Santa Barbara has been at least 25 percent less than the average voter turnout in the city for the previous four statewide general elections,” he wrote.

If a majority of voters approve the change, the next batch of elected council members will serve five-year terms to bridge the gap to even-year elections.

Under the current system, three district council members will be elected in 2019, and the other three, plus the mayor, in 2021.

If Santa Barbara switches to even-year elections, the people elected in 2019 and 2021 will serve five-year terms instead of four-year terms, so the even-year elections start in 2024.

The other initiative on the city’s Nov. 6 ballot is the question of amending the City Charter to reflect the switch to district elections, and require special elections for council vacancies.

Santa Barbara already implemented district elections, as part of a court settlement, but this measure would put it into the City Charter and outline the vacancy process.

Current City Council members have debated filling vacancies by appointment or special election, and this measure, if it passes, would require special elections. However, future councils can appoint people to fill empty seats until the special election takes place.  

“If an interim appointee runs for election on the City Council, they cannot describe themselves on the ballot as an incumbent or member or former member of the City Council,” Calonne's analysis of the measure notes.

The City Council would have to call a special election within 30 days of the vacancy, and it “shall be held on the next regularly established general municipal, district, county or state election date not less than 114 days from the call of the special election” unless the council calls one earlier, according to the city resolution for the measure.

Once the city calls a special election, the council can appoint someone to the vacant seat, to serve until the specially elected member takes office. 

If there is a vacancy in which the member has less than one year left on his or her term, the council can appoint an interim member with no special election required. 

Santa Barbara already had to fill one vacancy since implementing district elections, and will have to fill another one in January.

Now-mayor Cathy Murillo was elected during her council term, and the city held a special election in June to fill that seat.

Oscar Gutierrez was elected and sworn in on July 10, and the council operated with a vacancy for six months, choosing to have six members instead of appointing a replacement. 

Councilman Gregg Hart was elected in June to the Second District seat on the county Board of Supervisor, and he will start his term in January. 

The City Council will have to fill his vacant seat at that point, and this measure, if it passes, would dictate the process. 

Click here for more information about the city's ballot measures.

Arguments were submitted in favor of each measure, but no opposing arguments were submitted, according to the City Clerk's Office.

