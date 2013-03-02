Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Novim Application Earns American Clean Skies Foundation’s Grand Prize Award

By Michael Ditmore for Novim | March 2, 2013 | 6:10 p.m.

Innovators in the fields of film, video and web-based applications claimed $250,000 in prizes at the American Clean Skies Foundation Energy Visions Prize gala Friday in Washington, D.C.

The prizes were awarded for works that advanced a vision for America’s energy security and a cleaner, low-carbon environment. In the category of mobile applications, the Grand Prize went to Novim’s interactive visualization of its Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature (BEST) study of climate change.

Titled “Just Science” (to highlight Novim’s agenda-free scientific studies), the application features an interactive color-coded video map of the planet, displaying how the land surface temperature changed between 1800 and 2009. Users can explore details by zooming into geographic regions, changing playback speeds, and linking to Wikipedia to reference contemporaneous world history. Currently available free for the iPhone or iPad, Just Science can be downloaded from Apple’s iTunes Store.

Novim is a nonprofit scientific research group located on the UC Santa Barbara campus. Click here for more information, or call 805.617.0405. Click here to make an online donation.

Michael Ditmore is executive director of Novim.

