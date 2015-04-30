Urban Bistro Nuance Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Discover Nuance, the new urban bistro that brings the finest in local, seasonal craft food to Santa Barbara’s eclectic Funk Zone Art District.

At the helm is Santa Barbara Chef Courtney Ladin, who combines her globally inspired cuisine with the best in locally sourced Farmer’s Market ingredients. Set in the boutique Hotel Indigo at 119 State St., guests can dine and sip cocktails on the outdoor patio, while soaking in the ocean breeze from the Pacific, just two blocks away.

“Growing up in Santa Barbara has fostered a sense of community, family, culture, and commitment to sustainability from an early age that inspired my passion to be a chef,” Ladin said. “Food is what brought my family together every evening, and to bring that shared sensibility of delicious food and vibrant conversation to Nuance is a dream come true.”

The Food

Chef Ladin is committed to working as much as possible with local purveyors and winemakers, offering a menu dedicated to the seasons of Santa Barbara’s Farmer's Markets and wine country. With the distinctive feature of a wood-burning oven in the kitchen, Ladin’s playful, approachable preparations showcase the flavors and quality of each element on the plate.

Favorites include: Wood Oven Fired Focaccia with fennel seed, dried Calabrian chili, extra virgin olive oil; Beef Tartare, pickled hon shemiji mushrooms, Fresno chili, mustard greens, hen egg emulsion; Pan Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, strawberry rhubarb jam, pistachios, petit mâche, and toasted brioche; Mary’s Organic Roasted Chicken, Harissa honey lacquer, sweet corn pudding, fava beans, pickled Fresno chilies, charred baby leeks; Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta, Straus Family Dairy, local citrus & Madagascar vanilla.

The Chef

Chef Ladin blends her native California style with the cultural fusion of her Armenian and Russian heritage, ensuring each dish at Nuance is a crafted union of the best in locally sourced, globally inspired cuisine.

Born in Los Angeles, and raised in Santa Barbara, she learned from an early age the love of cooking from her family and how it brought everyone together. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, she pursued her culinary dream and moved to San Francisco to attend Le Cordon Bleu.

Ladin spent the next five years training in Maui, Hawaii working for award winning Chefs Cameron Lewark and Lee Hefter at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Restaurant, as well as at Capische Restaurant under renowned Chefs Christopher Kulis and Brian Etheredge, protégés of Thomas Keller at Bouchon. Courtney returned to Santa Barbara, where she has worked as both a private and executive corporate chef, putting her love into the food, and her passion into every aspect of life in the kitchen.

The Drink

Nuance’s robust Bar Program is led locally by Santa Barbara mixologist George Piperis, with consulting Beverage Directors Julian Cox and Nick Meyer, the brilliant bartending team behind some of Los Angeles’ best bars. Nuance’s bar menu features handcrafted cocktails and artisan spirits that strike a balance between inventive libations and classic favorites.

The Vibe

Set in a boutique hotel in the Funk Zone, Nuance plays on its unique surroundings, thanks in large part to artistic partner, local Santa Barbara artist Sean Anderson. Anderson has collaborated with Ladin to infuse an original artistic design element to the restaurant to visually inspire guests during their visit, together with Chef Ladin’s food, creating a totally unique culinary experience. The name Nuance derives from the restaurant’s integration of cuisine, art, music and community culture. These are all subtle nuances that lend to the overall experience.

Nuance is the collaboration between Chef Courtney Ladin and Managing Partner, Bill Chait of Sprout LA, the restaurateur behind some of Southern California’s most award winning chefs and restaurants.

About Nuance

Call 805.845.0989 or visit nuancesb.com. Follow Nuance on Facebook here or Instagram @nuance_sb.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Nuance.