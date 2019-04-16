Elaine Scarry to Give Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture at Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

Elaine Scarry, a Harvard professor, award-winning social theorist and international lecturer on nuclear war, law, literature and medicine, will present the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s 18th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The event at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, is free to attend.

In her lecture, titled Thermonuclear Monarch and a Sleeping Citizenry, Scarry will examine the alarming power of one leader to annihilate millions by initiating a nuclear war, arguing that this power is at odds with the principles of democracy.

She will also discuss the implications of this issue, given the erratic behavior of the current U.S. president. Her work is especially relevant in today's geopolitical climate.

Scarry has been a Guggenheim Fellow; a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study in Berlin; the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Palo Alto; and the Getty Research Center in Los Angeles.

She has received the Truman Capote Award for literary criticism, and most recently, the Zabel Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for being a writer “of progressive, original, and experimental tendencies.”



The annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future was established by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in 2001. Frank K. Kelly was a founder and senior vice president of the foundation.

His career included being a journalist, a soldier, a Neiman Fellow, a speechwriter for President Harry Truman, assistant to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, and vice president of the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

Past lecturers for the event include Noam Chomsky, Christine Ahn, Oliver Stone, Peter Kuznick, Helen Caldicott and Robert Scheer.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.