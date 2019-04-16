Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 16 , 2019, 2:44 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 67º

 
 
 
 

Elaine Scarry to Give Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture at Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | April 16, 2019 | 10:40 a.m.
Elaine Scarry
Elaine Scarry

Elaine Scarry, a Harvard professor, award-winning social theorist and international lecturer on nuclear war, law, literature and medicine, will present the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s 18th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The event at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, is free to attend.

In her lecture, titled Thermonuclear Monarch and a Sleeping Citizenry, Scarry will examine the alarming power of one leader to annihilate millions by initiating a nuclear war, arguing that this power is at odds with the principles of democracy.

She will also discuss the implications of this issue, given the erratic behavior of the current U.S. president. Her work is especially relevant in today's geopolitical climate.

Scarry has been a Guggenheim Fellow; a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study in Berlin; the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Palo Alto; and the Getty Research Center in Los Angeles.

She has received the Truman Capote Award for literary criticism, and most recently, the Zabel Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for being a writer “of progressive, original, and experimental tendencies.”
 
The annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future was established by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in 2001. Frank K. Kelly was a founder and senior vice president of the foundation.

His career included being a journalist, a soldier, a Neiman Fellow, a speechwriter for President Harry Truman, assistant to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, and vice president of the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

Past lecturers for the event include Noam Chomsky, Christine Ahn, Oliver Stone, Peter Kuznick, Helen Caldicott and Robert Scheer.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 