Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Promotes Summer of Nonviolence

As part of its summer of educating and advocating for a world free of nuclear weapons, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will host a five-day Peace Literacy Workshop for Educators and Activists July 16-21 at La Casa de Maria in Santa Barbara.

The workshop, led by Paul K. Chappell, the foundation’s peace leadership director, will teach the peace literacy skills and ideas that enable people to create realistic peace in their lives, communities and around the world.

The foundation recently launched a new community outreach campaign called Cards for Humanity. The campaign will send 2,000 postcards, urging U.S. leaders to join the discussion for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons.

Postcards can be bought online for $1 per card at https://goo.gl/qE1WdH. NAPF interns are hosting walk-up tables at popular Santa Barbara community locations, making it easier for members of the public to make their voices heard.



Chappell will present a six-hour workshop, A Skill Set for Peace in Challenging Times, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at La Casa de Maria in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will cover topics including how to solve national and global problems, confronting root causes of violence and bullying, and overcoming rage and trauma. For more information on the workshop, visit http://bit.ly/2v5n0la.

Also on Aug. 9, NAPF will host an evening gathering to remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war. The event will be in the Sadako Peace Garden at La Casa de Maria.

There will be music, poetry, a time of reflection, and crane-folding taught by the Peace Crane Project. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wagingpeace.org/sadako-2017.

On Aug. 18 and 26, Elena Nicklasson and David Krieger will speak following performances of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play A Walk in the Woods at Center Stage Theatre.

The play is based on two, real-life Cold War diplomats as they negotiate a nuclear arms treaty and forge an unexpected, yet lasting friendship.

To learn about more NAPF activities, visit wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.