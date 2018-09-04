Tuesday, September 4 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Nuclear Age Peace Foundation to Honor 2017 Nobel Winner Fihn

By Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | September 4, 2018 | 1:44 p.m.
Beatrice Fihn
Beatrice Fihn

Receiving the Nobel Peace Prize is among the world’s highest honors.

Yet Beatrice Fihn, director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), winner of the 2017 Nobel, remains a humble, hard-working hero leading efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

As the director of ICAN, Fihn accepted the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to create the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

This landmark treaty, adopted by 122 non-nuclear countries at the United Nations, seeks to outlaw the use, threat of use, production and possession of nuclear weapons.

The treaty is currently open for signatures and will enter into force when 50 countries have ratified it.

Fihn, a native of Sweden, will be honored with the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s Distinguished Peace Award at the Foundation’s 35th Annual Evening For Peace, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore.

ICAN is a global coalition of more than 500 partner organizations in 101 countries. The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation is among those organizations.

Fihn has written extensively on weapons law, humanitarian law, civil society engagement in diplomacy and multilateral institutions, and gender perspective on disarmament work.

She is the driving force behind ICAN’s political strategy and has represented ICAN throughout the world.

The Distinguished Peace Leadership Award is presented annually to those who have demonstrated courageous leadership in the cause of peace. The foundation has a history of honoring remarkable leaders. Past recipients include:

The XIVth Dalai Lama, Dr. Helen Caldicott, Walter Cronkite, Setsuko Thurlow, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Capt. Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Rabbi Leonard Beerman and Medea Benjamin.

In addition to raising funds to support the foundation’s work for a world free of nuclear weapons, the evening inspires the next generation of young leaders to work toward achieving a more just and peaceful world.

Students from local colleges and high schools will attend this year’s event, thanks to sponsors who have underwritten the cost of their tickets.
 
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception followed by dinner and an award program during which Fihn will speak.
 
To learn more about the Evening For Peace, visit wagingpeace.org/2018-efp or call the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, 805-965-3443.

For more about the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, visit www.wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones for Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
beatrice photo.png

 

