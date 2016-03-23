Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Welcomes Trio of New Board Members

Nancy Andon, Richard Appelbaum, Ph.D., and Lawrence Markworth have been elected to serve on the board of directors of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Andon comes to the foundation having been a life-long activist, deeply committed to ensuring that our children and grandchildren live in a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons.

Appelbaum is a research professor and MacArthur Chair in Global and International Studies and Sociology at UC Santa Barbara.

He has received numerous awards and commendations for excellence in teaching, including the UCSB Academic Senate Distinguished Teaching Award in the Social Sciences.

Markworth is is a writer, dream group facilitator and retired librarian.

In 1964 he visited the museum at ground zero in Nagasaki, Japan. That visit forever changed his views on war and nuclear weapons.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s mission is to educate and advocate for a world free of nuclear weapons and to empower peace leaders.

For more information visit wagingpeace.org.

— Sandy Jones is the director of communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.