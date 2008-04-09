Numbers Don’t Add Up for Westmont in Loss

The game may have been a statistician’s dream but the result was a disappointing loss for Westmont, which fell to The Master’s at Russ Carr Field on Wednesday, 17-9.

The contest featured 26 runs, 24 hits, 11 errors, 54 base runners and 22 men left on base. Four home runs by The Master’s — including catcher Tyler Diamond’s grand slam and a three-run inside-the-park home run by second baseman Joseph Chavarria — helped doom the Warriors. Diamond added a solo shot in the ninth inning and designated hitter Caleb Mintz homered in the fourth.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Westmont (7-24 overall, 3-22 in Golden State Athletic Conference play) scored three unearned runs to take a 5-2 lead. But the advantaged was short-lived as Westmont gave up six runs in the top of the fifth, including Chavarria’s round-tripper, for an 8-5 Mustangs lead.

The Master’s (25-12-1, 13-12) added five runs in the seventh inning, including Diamond’s grand slam, to post a 13-5 advantage but Westmont rallied in the eighth to cut the margin to 13-9. With one away, second baseman Mark Boujikian was hit by a pitch and then took second on a single by right fielder Derek Fugitt. Center fielder Brent Meschuk also took one for the team to load the bases with one away.

That brought up shortstop Anthony Martinez, who grounded to second to knock in his third RBI of the day without recording a hit. Martinez was safe on a fielder’s choice and Meschuk was safe at second on an error to keep the bases loaded with one out. A passed ball allowed Fugitt to score while Meschuk and Martinez moved up to third and second respectively. Designated hitter Philip Valle walked to reload the bags with Warriors.

Left fielder Eric Guastad then launched a laser to left field that was caught for the out but allowed Meschuk to tag and score. First baseman Colten Christianson was responsible for the final RBI of the inning when his single up the middle scored Martinez.

But the Mustangs responded with four runs of their own to restore the margin to eight and account for the final score.

Westmont’s Kellen Skersies (2-6) took the loss for the Warriors. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up eight runs, only three of which were earned, on seven hits. Skersies walked three and struck out two.

Reliever Tyler Bersano (3-0) was awarded the win for the Mustangs. Bersano pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs, one of which was earned, on two hits. He struck out three without allowing a walk. The lone earned run was the first allowed by Bersano this year.

The two teams will play at 3 p.m. Thursday in Santa Clarita. Westmont hosts Point Loma Nazarene in a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.