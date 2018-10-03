Numerous Vehicle Accidents Reported Along with Season’s First Storm

Midday rainfall totals varied widely in Santa Barbara County, from a tenth of an inch to more than an inch

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday to a vehicle that overturned off the roadway on Highway 154 near Whitaker's Curve. (R.Holguin Navarro photo)

Clouds shroud the mountains behind Montecito Wednesday during the season's first storm. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

No injuries were reported in this rollover accident on rain-slick Highway 154 near Windy Gap on Wednesday. Emergency personnel were kept busy with numerous crashes during the day. (Amy Beth Katz photo)

Umbrellas were out in force on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday, as the first storm of the season was dropping various amounts of rainfall across the county. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The first storm of the season was dropping various amounts of rainfall across Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, with rain-slick roads leading to numerous vehicle accidents.

No major injuries were reported, but emergency crews were kept busy with multiple crashes on Highway 101 and Highway 154, as well as local surface streets.

Rainfall totals at midday varied from more than an inch at the Celite plant near Lompoc to just over a tenth of an inch at several locations.

Santa Barbara had received .25 inches. Other totals included Goleta at .26 inches, Montecito at .28 inches, Carpinteria at .10 inches, Solvang at .12 inches, and Santa Maria at .32 inches.

As the weather system moves to the east, forecasters say, unstable air on the backside will lead to scattered showers, with a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday night.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday, with highs around 70.

