Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 66º

 
 
 
 

Numerous Vehicle Accidents Reported Along with Season’s First Storm

Midday rainfall totals varied widely in Santa Barbara County, from a tenth of an inch to more than an inch

Umbrellas were out in force on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Umbrellas were out in force on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday, as the first storm of the season was dropping various amounts of rainfall across the county. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4284 > of 4
Overturned vehicle accident on Highway 154.

No injuries were reported in this rollover accident on rain-slick Highway 154 near Windy Gap on Wednesday. Emergency personnel were kept busy with numerous crashes during the day. (Amy Beth Katz photo)

< 4285 > of 4
Clouds shroud the mountains behind Montecito

Clouds shroud the mountains behind Montecito Wednesday during the season's first storm. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

< 4286 > of 4
Emergency personnel on scene of vehicle accident on Highway 154.

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday to a vehicle that overturned off the roadway on Highway 154 near Whitaker's Curve. (R.Holguin Navarro photo)

< 4287 > of 4
 
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 3, 2018 | 12:24 p.m.

The first storm of the season was dropping various amounts of rainfall across Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, with rain-slick roads leading to numerous vehicle accidents.

No major injuries were reported, but emergency crews were kept busy with multiple crashes on Highway 101 and Highway 154, as well as local surface streets.

Rainfall totals at midday varied from more than an inch at the Celite plant near Lompoc to just over a tenth of an inch at several locations.

Santa Barbara had received .25 inches. Other totals included Goleta at .26 inches, Montecito at .28 inches, Carpinteria at .10 inches, Solvang at .12 inches, and Santa Maria at .32 inches.

As the weather system moves to the east, forecasters say, unstable air on the backside will lead to scattered showers, with a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday night.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday, with highs around 70.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Overturned vehicle. Click to view larger
No injuries were reported in this rollover accident on rain-slick Highway 154 near Windy Gap on Wednesday. Emergency personnel were kept busy with numerous crashes during the day. (Amy Beth Katz photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 