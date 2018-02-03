Nuño Carries Carpinteria to Win Over Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria boys basketball scrapped a 66-57 victory over a Santa Paula team that didn't let them off easily.

Noah Nuño powered the Warriors with a game-high 38 points.

The Warriors blew one 15-point lead and another 16-point advantage in a seesaw game. But three quarters of consistent, 18-point outputs keyed a streaky victory.

Of the Warriors' 20 field goals, 18 came from assists. Carpinteria assistant coach Henry Gonzalez praised his team's tenacity on defense, pointing to the play of Terrell Richardson and Chris Ramirez in particular.

The Cards get a matchup with Bishop Diego on Monday.

