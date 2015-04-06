Nurse Next Door Offering Free Home Safety Inspections for Seniors

With tax season almost over (April 15 — don't forget) and spring moving right along, April is Nurse Next Door's home safety month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 to 30 percent of people age 65 or older who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries such as lacerations, hip fractures and head traumas. These injuries can make it hard to get around or live independently, and increase the risk of early death.

At Nurse Next Door we are passionate about making a difference and our talent is caring, so we are conducting free home safety inspections for seniors age 65 and over during the month of April. Everyone has someone in their lives who needs a little helping hand with being safe at home.

Safety should always be a top priority. One of our trained, friendly, safety representatives will go through a Home Safety Checklist with you or your loved one to make sure that power outlets, carpets and many other hazards are safely inspected and resolved.

To schedule a free home safety inspection for you or a loved one who needs a little help with home safety, call 805.845.4337 or email [email protected]. Click here for more information.

— Emmanuel Verduzco represents Nurse Next Door.