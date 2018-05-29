Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hospital Nurse Recalls Marilyn Pharis’ Statement That She Wanted to Live

Testimony resumes in the trial for two men charged with Santa Maria woman's death following brutal attack in summer 2015

Woman on the witness stand in murder trial. Click to view larger
Registered nurse Rhonda Simpson testifies about caring for Marilyn Pharis when the Santa Maria woman arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center following a brutal attack in July 2015. Two men are on trial for murder in Pharis’ death. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 29, 2018 | 9:15 p.m.

A nurse who cared for Marilyn Pharis after she arrived at the hospital recalled the woman speaking about the brutal attack three years ago, testifying that caring for the patient prompted her to transfer to a different medical facility. 

Registered nurse Rhonda Simpson testified Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of Victor Ramirez Martinez, 32, and Jose Villagomez, 23.

They are charged with murder in connection with the attack on 64-year-old Pharis, who died eight days after the July 24, 2015, attack in her home on North Dejoy Street.

Martinez is accused of hitting her with his fists and a hammer while Villagomez reportedly served as a lookout.

The prosecution team has alleged the woman’s injuries required a lengthy recovery that led to her death, while the defense attorneys have questioned whether Pharis’ medical care contributed to her death from a pulmonary embolism.

Simpson said she cared for Pharis for several hours after she arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center. 

Simpson testified that Pharis told her a man had been on top of her as she was fighting while he strangled her to the point she fell unconscious three times, .

“She felt that she was fighting for her life,” Simpson said. “She said that she wanted to live.”

The nurse recalled the severe bruises and swelling as she attempted to clean the dried blood from the Pharis' face.

“It was just becoming a blossom of bruising, and her neck was colored, and she was beginning to turn colors down her chest,”  Simpson said, adding that the bruising worsened as the day progressed.

Under questioning from defense attorneys Lori Pedego and Michael Scott, the nurse said Pharis never claimed she has been sexually assaulted that morning. 

Simpson also testified Pharis said she bit her assailant above his eyebrow. When Martinez was arrested, he had a bite mark on his arm.

Two weeks after caring for Pharis, the nurse said she requested to transfer to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. 

“Did you leave Marian Medical Center due to the emotional attachment you made with Ms. Pharis and how it affected you personally?” Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen asked.

The nurse replied “yes.”

Later, jurors heard from Santa Maria resident Loida Hernandez who was home with her children the morning of July 24, 2015, when her son shouted that a man had broken into their house on West Donovan Road.

Hernandez told Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede that she yelled for her daughter to flee out the window, run to the neighbor’s house and call police.

Witness crying during testimony. Click to view larger
Santa Maria resident Loida Hernandez cries as she testifies about the July 24, 2015, morning when a man entered her home on West Donovan Road. The man who allegedly broke into her home, Victor Ramirez Martinez, and co-defendant Jose Villagomez are on trial in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

She said she tried to make her voice sound harsh, while yelling at the man.

"I said, "Get out of my house. Get out of my house," and he said, "No, you have to have to help me," she testified.

"I was trying to get to something that I could grab to defend, to use for a weapon," she added.

As Hernandez cried while sitting on the witness stand, jurors also heard a recording of the 9-1-1 call she made that morning.

Other civilians and police officers also testified about their encounters with Martinez that morning before Officer Amanda Ricker told about her K-9, Kopi, locating the suspect hiding under canvas in a detached garage.

Tuesday afternoon marked the end of a five-day break for the 24 jurors and eight alternates. Separate panels will decide each defendant’s fate, Judge John McGregor previously ruled.

Testimony before McGregor will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the trial expected to extend through June.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Murder defendant and his attorney. Click to view larger
Defendant Victor Ramirez Martinez stands next to his attorney, Lori Pedego, in a Santa Maria courtroom where he and co-defendant Jose Villagomez are on trial in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis in 2015. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 