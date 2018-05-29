Hospital Nurse Recalls Marilyn Pharis’ Statement That She Wanted to Live

Testimony resumes in the trial for two men charged with Santa Maria woman's death following brutal attack in summer 2015

A nurse who cared for Marilyn Pharis after she arrived at the hospital recalled the woman speaking about the brutal attack three years ago, testifying that caring for the patient prompted her to transfer to a different medical facility.

Registered nurse Rhonda Simpson testified Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of Victor Ramirez Martinez, 32, and Jose Villagomez, 23.

They are charged with murder in connection with the attack on 64-year-old Pharis, who died eight days after the July 24, 2015, attack in her home on North Dejoy Street.

Martinez is accused of hitting her with his fists and a hammer while Villagomez reportedly served as a lookout.

The prosecution team has alleged the woman’s injuries required a lengthy recovery that led to her death, while the defense attorneys have questioned whether Pharis’ medical care contributed to her death from a pulmonary embolism.

Simpson said she cared for Pharis for several hours after she arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Simpson testified that Pharis told her a man had been on top of her as she was fighting while he strangled her to the point she fell unconscious three times, .

“She felt that she was fighting for her life,” Simpson said. “She said that she wanted to live.”

The nurse recalled the severe bruises and swelling as she attempted to clean the dried blood from the Pharis' face.

“It was just becoming a blossom of bruising, and her neck was colored, and she was beginning to turn colors down her chest,” Simpson said, adding that the bruising worsened as the day progressed.

Under questioning from defense attorneys Lori Pedego and Michael Scott, the nurse said Pharis never claimed she has been sexually assaulted that morning.

Simpson also testified Pharis said she bit her assailant above his eyebrow. When Martinez was arrested, he had a bite mark on his arm.

Two weeks after caring for Pharis, the nurse said she requested to transfer to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

“Did you leave Marian Medical Center due to the emotional attachment you made with Ms. Pharis and how it affected you personally?” Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen asked.

The nurse replied “yes.”

Later, jurors heard from Santa Maria resident Loida Hernandez who was home with her children the morning of July 24, 2015, when her son shouted that a man had broken into their house on West Donovan Road.

Hernandez told Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede that she yelled for her daughter to flee out the window, run to the neighbor’s house and call police.

She said she tried to make her voice sound harsh, while yelling at the man.

"I said, "Get out of my house. Get out of my house," and he said, "No, you have to have to help me," she testified.

"I was trying to get to something that I could grab to defend, to use for a weapon," she added.

As Hernandez cried while sitting on the witness stand, jurors also heard a recording of the 9-1-1 call she made that morning.

Other civilians and police officers also testified about their encounters with Martinez that morning before Officer Amanda Ricker told about her K-9, Kopi, locating the suspect hiding under canvas in a detached garage.

Tuesday afternoon marked the end of a five-day break for the 24 jurors and eight alternates. Separate panels will decide each defendant’s fate, Judge John McGregor previously ruled.

Testimony before McGregor will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for the trial expected to extend through June.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.