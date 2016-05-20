Many Job Opportunities Available for Nurses Outside Hospital Setting

Working as a nurse doesn’t always mean working long overnight shifts at a hospital.

Nursing is attractive because of the endless job opportunities available in many settings. Experienced nurses often seek jobs outside the hospital setting when they want a change of pace. Most non­hospital nursing job opportunities require only a few years of clinical experience, and in some cases, additional education.

Here are nine non­hospital nursing jobs for nurses, as suggested by the publication Nurse Journal:

» Nurse health coach: A registered nurse without additional certifications has the option of referring to herself a “nurse coach” while staying within her scope of practice when coaching patients. This enables nurses to legally start their own business and coach others in their area of expertise. Also, many insurance companies hire nurses as health coaches in an effort to keep their customers as healthy as possible.

» Life care planner: This is another potential business opportunity for a registered nurse. A life care planner helps terminally ill or long-­term medically needy patients with their plan of care. In order to become certified, previous experience is required.

» Nurse navigator: This job is ideal for nurses who understand insurance policies and can help patients obtain the care they need. It is a great fit for nurses who enjoy paperwork and research in addition to helping their patients.

» Academic nurse writer: If you have a graduate degree in nursing and excel at writing, you can author textbook chapters in your specialty or obtain a publisher to write your own book. This is closely aligned with nurse education.

» Legal nurse consultant: Attorneys hire legal nurse consultants to help interpret medical records and serve as expert witnesses. This business opportunity requires training and certification.

» Hospice nurse: Hospice nurses work for medical organizations and spend much of their time caring for patients at the end of their life in a home setting. They assist patients with pain relief and independent skills. They also provide medical and emotional support for family members.

» Public health nurse: Public health nurses usually are employed by state, public or government entities and focus on the health of the community at large. They may work in settings such as schools, community organizations and health clinics.

» Concierge nurse: If you are business minded, being a nurse who makes house calls may be the business opportunity for you. This is historically how most nurses practiced until the 1940s. It is an area with huge growth potential. When you start any nurse business, be sure to consult your state board of nursing, obtain the proper business and nurse liability insurance and consult the required experts, such as attorneys and tax/accounting professionals.

» Forensic nurse consultant: Forensic nurse consultants work for law enforcement agencies and criminal attorneys in this role, especially if you can leverage your previous hospital experience. There are certifications that nurses will be expected to obtain in order to work in these roles.