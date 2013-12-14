‘Nutcracker at the Arlington’ Opens Up a World of Holiday Magic, Dreams

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]
The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's 39th annual Nutcracker at the Arlington was a big hit at Saturday's opening performances at the historic Arlington Theatre. The ballet performers are accompanied by a beautiful set and a live, full orchestra conducted by Elise Unruh.
The production's final performance is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1317 State St.
Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.966.0711.
— Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to view more of his photos.