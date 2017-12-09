Nutcracker Still Happening at the Arlington Theatre

The Nutcracker at the Arlington is happening!
The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Family holds all those affected by the fire in our hearts, and we know this community will once again come together to support those in need.
This production will take place at the historic Arlington Theater this weekend. It will offer a time to come together, to celebrate the Holidays, in a safe , indoor environment.
All the guest artists and musicians have arrived safe and sound, and the whole cast is ready to perform for Santa Barbara. We are honored to celebrate this community’s resilience in the best way we know how, The Show Will Go On.