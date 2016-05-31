Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Barbara Nwaba Enjoys Success at Hypo-Meeting

Local heptathlete places fifth overall in prestigious international competition

Barbara Nwaba placed fifth overall in the Heptathlon competition at the 42nd annual Hypo Meeting.
Barbara Nwaba placed fifth overall in the Heptathlon competition at the 42nd annual Hypo Meeting. (Santa Barbara Track Club)
By Josh Priester, Santa Barbara Track Club Information | May 31, 2016 | 8:31 p.m.
Santa Barbara Track Club’s Barbara Nwaba rejoices after a strong finish in the 800 meter dash.
Santa Barbara Track Club’s Barbara Nwaba rejoices after a strong finish in the 800 meter dash.  (Zimbio Photography)

The world’s best multi-event athletes descended once again on the small town of Gotzis, Austria for the 42nd annual Hypo Meeting, the most prestigious multi-event on the calendar outside of the Olympic Games. 

For Santa Barbara Track Club’s Barbara Nwaba it was another great step on her road to Rio as she rallied on the second and final day of competition to finish 5th place overall after entering the 800m in 8th. While her total score of 6360 points was off her top mark, it was one of her best finishes against international competition.

Two other athletes who train in Santa Barbara in the Spring also found success on their own roads to Rio claiming titles in Gotzis. This included Damian Warner (Decathlon) and 2016 World Indoor Champion, Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Heptathlon).

On day one, Nwaba got off to a good start with marks of 13.75 in the 100m Hurdles (1014 points) and 6’1.25″ / 1.86m the High Jump (1054 points) putting her in 6th place overall after two events. 

 

In the shot put, she ended up hitting a snag with a toss of 40’11” / 12.47, well clear of her strongest throw above 48 feet. Nevertheless, Nwaba would rally in the final event of the day, the 200m, clocking 24.04 and completing Day 1 in 9th place with 3737 points.

Nwaba would start off the last day of competition with a Long Jump of 19’7.5″ / 5.98m slipping another two positions in the overall standings with 4,580 points.

Enjoying new found success in the Javelin during 2016, with rain descending on Gotzis, Nwaba was able to once again shine launching the spear 156’9″ / 47.78m, jumping three spots overall to 8th place with 5,397 points entering the 800m.

As one of the best Heptathletes in the world at 800m, Nwaba would set the pace winning the fourth and final heat in 2:10.08 just ahead of Theisen-Eaton’s 2:10.98. 

Her mark would catapult here three more spots to 5th place with 6360 points and ahead of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the 2012 World Junior Champion and 2014 World Indoor silver medalist who finished with 6304 points.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 