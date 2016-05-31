Barbara Nwaba Enjoys Success at Hypo-Meeting

Track & Field

The world’s best multi-event athletes descended once again on the small town of Gotzis, Austria for the 42nd annual Hypo Meeting, the most prestigious multi-event on the calendar outside of the Olympic Games.

For Santa Barbara Track Club’s Barbara Nwaba it was another great step on her road to Rio as she rallied on the second and final day of competition to finish 5th place overall after entering the 800m in 8th. While her total score of 6360 points was off her top mark, it was one of her best finishes against international competition.

Two other athletes who train in Santa Barbara in the Spring also found success on their own roads to Rio claiming titles in Gotzis. This included Damian Warner (Decathlon) and 2016 World Indoor Champion, Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Heptathlon).

On day one, Nwaba got off to a good start with marks of 13.75 in the 100m Hurdles (1014 points) and 6’1.25″ / 1.86m the High Jump (1054 points) putting her in 6th place overall after two events.

In the shot put, she ended up hitting a snag with a toss of 40’11” / 12.47, well clear of her strongest throw above 48 feet. Nevertheless, Nwaba would rally in the final event of the day, the 200m, clocking 24.04 and completing Day 1 in 9th place with 3737 points.

Nwaba would start off the last day of competition with a Long Jump of 19’7.5″ / 5.98m slipping another two positions in the overall standings with 4,580 points.

Enjoying new found success in the Javelin during 2016, with rain descending on Gotzis, Nwaba was able to once again shine launching the spear 156’9″ / 47.78m, jumping three spots overall to 8th place with 5,397 points entering the 800m.

As one of the best Heptathletes in the world at 800m, Nwaba would set the pace winning the fourth and final heat in 2:10.08 just ahead of Theisen-Eaton’s 2:10.98.

Her mark would catapult here three more spots to 5th place with 6360 points and ahead of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the 2012 World Junior Champion and 2014 World Indoor silver medalist who finished with 6304 points.