College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie’s Monster Night Leads Westmont Comeback Win

The Warriors outscore San Diego Christian 59-33 in the second half

Olisa Nwachie rises for two of his 30 points in Westmont’s win over San Diego Christian. Click to view larger
Olisa Nwachie rises for two of his 30 points in Westmont's win over San Diego Christian. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 10, 2018 | 11:00 p.m.

Westmont men's basketball's Olisa Nwachie wasn't fazed by a 17-point halftime deficit.

The junior had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors outlasted San Diego Christian, 89-80 at the Murchison Gym on Saturday. 

Nwachie shot 12-for-17 from the field for the night. Jerry Karczewski went 6-11 from behind the arc for 20 points. He buried his 278th triple as a Warrior, tying Corey Blick for most made three-point field goals in a Westmont career. 

Karczewski assisted Sean Harman for a triple to tie the score at 70 with under eight to play. Ben Okhotin got a strip and a score to put the Warriors up two. Westmont never again lost the lead. 

“We had a horrible first half and a great second half," head coach John Moore said. "We got a lot of good play out of a lot of people. The game ball goes to our defense. I thought our defense in the second half was outstanding.”

Hayden Fredrick and Derek Novsek had hot shooting nights for San Diego Christian, finishing with 26 and 24 respectively. The Hawks started hot, going on a 11-0 tear to begin the game. They led by 17 at the half before things went south. 

Westmont sits in second place in the Golden State Athletic Conference, a game behind The Master's of Santa Clarita. They take on Bethesda in a non-conference game at home on Tuesday. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

