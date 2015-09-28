NWF California Director Beth Pratt-Bergstrom to Speak at Creekside Wildlife Foundation Fundraiser

Outdoors

Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation is sponsoring its annual fundraising event Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. in the Creekspirit gardens at 1000 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

Highlighting the event will be a presentation by Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, the California director of the National Wildlife Federation, titled “When Mountain Lions Are Neighbors: Wildlife in Today’s California.” Pratt-Bergstrom will speak on NWF projects around the state and share some inspirational wildlife stories.

Anthony Ybarra will provide live music. Hors-d’oeuvres and wine will be served. In addition, there will be a silent auction. The event is open to the public.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation.

Admission tickets are $50 per person if purchased in advance, otherwise $55 per person at the door. To make a reservation, please call 805.682.6724 or sign up online at http://www.creekspirit.org/comingevents.asp before Wednesday, Oct. 7.

All guests are requested to park at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara. Complimentary shuttle service to Creekspirit will be provided from that location.

Creekspirit’s mission is to provide private support to preserve the wildlife of California and the West through education, conservation, collaboration and inspiration.

Creekspirit was founded in 2003 by artist Patti Jacquemain, a long-time Santa Barbara resident with a lifelong interest in wildlife and the natural world.

— Patti Jacquemain represents Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation.