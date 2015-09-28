Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Outdoors

NWF California Director Beth Pratt-Bergstrom to Speak at Creekside Wildlife Foundation Fundraiser

By Patti Jacquemain for Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation | September 28, 2015 | 2:07 p.m.

Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation is sponsoring its annual fundraising event Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, from 3:00–6:00 p.m. in the Creekspirit gardens at 1000 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.  

Highlighting the event will be a presentation by Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, the California director of the National Wildlife Federation, titled “When Mountain Lions Are Neighbors: Wildlife in Today’s California.”  Pratt-Bergstrom will speak on NWF projects around the state and share some inspirational wildlife stories.

Anthony Ybarra will provide live music. Hors-d’oeuvres and wine will be served.  In addition, there will be a silent auction. The event is open to the public.  

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation.

Admission tickets are $50 per person if purchased in advance, otherwise $55 per person at the door. To make a reservation, please call 805.682.6724 or sign up online at http://www.creekspirit.org/comingevents.asp before Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

All guests are requested to park at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara. Complimentary shuttle service to Creekspirit will be provided from that location. 

Creekspirit’s mission is to provide private support to preserve the wildlife of California and the West through education, conservation, collaboration and inspiration.

Creekspirit was founded in 2003 by artist Patti Jacquemain, a long-time Santa Barbara resident with a lifelong interest in wildlife and the natural world.

— Patti Jacquemain represents Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 