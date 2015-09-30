NYC Ballet MOVES to Take Over Granada for Two Nights

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents two nights and two breathtaking programs with one of the foremost dance companies in the world, New York City Ballet MOVES, Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.

New York City Ballet’s remarkable dancers, pioneering style and innovative choreographers are on full display with two programs for New York City Ballet MOVES.

Featuring 25 performers from the company’s outstanding principal dancers, soloists, corps and musicians, MOVES provides an opportunity to showcase NYCB’s extraordinary artists and repertory for new audiences around the world.

Widely acknowledged for its enduring contributions to dance, NYCB boasts an unparalleled active repertory of more than 150 works — most of them created for NYCB — many of which are considered modern masterpieces.

NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

The Company was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, based on the vision that young dancers could be trained and schooled under the guidance of the greatest ballet masters in an innovative style and technique.

It quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build the astounding repertory and firmly establish the Company in New York.

NYCB MOVES is a touring performance group composed of a select group of NYCB’s roster of spectacular dancers and musicians. It was launched during the summer of 2011 by the NYCB and Peter Martins.

Ballet Master in Chief Peter Martins joined New York City Ballet as a principal dancer in 1970 and performed until retiring from dance in 1983.

The Danish native has choreographed more than 80 ballets and was named Ballet Master for NYCB in 1981, co-ballet master in chief with Jerome Robbins (following Balanchine’s death) in 1983 and assumed sole directorship in 1989.

In 1992 he founded the Diamond Project, commissioning original works from choreographers within the classical ballet idiom. In 2000 he launched the New York Choreographic Institute.

Martins is the artistic director and chairman of caculty of the School of American Ballet, the official school of NYCB.

Principal dancers will include Tiler Peck, Amar Ramasar, Tyler Angle, Megan Fairchild, Sterling Hyltin, Teresa Reichlen, Daniel Ulbricht, Gonzalo Garcia, Rebecca Krohn and Andrew Veyette.



To view the program for both performances, click here.



Tickets range from $45–$150 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students with a valid I.D. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The event is sponsored by Sara Miller McCune. Additional support is provided by Barbara Delaune-Warren. The Arts & Lectures dance series is sponsored in part by Annette & Dr. Richard Caleel, Margo Cohen-Feinberg & Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund. 88.7 KCRW Presents and the Santa Barbara Independent are media sponsors.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.