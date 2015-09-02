Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
O-Negative Blood Types Encouraged to Donate Due to Holiday Weekend

By Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services | September 2, 2015 | 11:52 a.m.

Labor Day may mark the end of summer, but the need for blood continues. United Blood Services asks for donors to give the week before and the week following the holiday to ensure there is an ample supply of blood on hand for the holiday weekend and subsequent week.

While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-Negative are especially needed, as inventories of type O-Negative blood are low. 

Type O-Negative blood is found in just 6 percent of the population. Known as the “Universal Donor” this blood type can be transfused to anyone, and it is often transfused in emergency and trauma situations, when there is little time to “type” a patient’s blood.

Patients often need multiple units, in some cases even hundreds of units to survive. It is blood on the shelves that saves lives.

When it is needed, there must be a steady supply on hand. Donors are needed each day to maintain an adequate supply, and currently usage for Type O-Negative is running very high.

When you help your community out this Labor Day by donating blood, you will receive a coupon for a free medium 1-topping pizza from Domino’s. 

All blood donors will also receive points for great rewards like ice cream, movie tickets, gift cards and more through our Hero Rewards store. You can read more about the exciting details of our rewards program at www.Blood4Life.org.  

Donations may be made at convenient locations throughout the Central and Southern California Region in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and a number of community blood drives happening throughout the region.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 877.UBS.HERO or online at www.Blood4Life.org. Just click on “Donate Blood” and type in your zip code to find a list of drives nearby.

Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome and will be honored.

— Sergio Coppa is the marketing and communications manager for United Blood Services.

 
