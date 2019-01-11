Oak Group Exhibit at SBCC Atkinson Gallery Benefits Los Padres ForestWatch

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the San Rafael Wilderness, the Oak Group’s exhibition In Wildness opens Jan. 25 at the Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College.

The gallery will host a reception from 4-6 p.m. so the public can meet the artists, Los Padres ForestWatch staff, and other lovers of wilderness and art.

The show, which runs through March 22, features new landscape paintings by members of the Oak Group highlighting the Wilderness Area in Los Padres National Forest. Oak Group artists are passionate about nature and are committed to preserving local lands for wildlife, recreation, ranching and farming.

Working with conservation groups and landowners, Oak Group artists record the beauty of the endangered landscapes to draw public attention and to help generate funds to protect them. To date, Oak Group sales of $3 million have supported these goals.

A panel discussion featuring Oak Group artists will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in SBCC Humanities Building, room 111.

Located in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara’s backcountry, the San Rafael Wilderness was the first primitive area to be designated as wilderness under the Wilderness Act of 1964.

The San Rafael is home to rare and endangered wildlife, and is among the wildest, and most remote and rugged landscapes of the Central Coast region.

To earn permanent protection of the San Rafael Wilderness, local residents worked with members of Congress and conservation groups in Washington, D.C., laying the groundwork for citizen-based wilderness initiatives throughout the nation.

Today, a half-century later, the San Rafael remains the largest permanently protected open space in Santa Barbara County, featuring such landmarks as Hurricane Deck, Castle Rock, Manzana Creek, Sisquoc River and Big Pine Mountain.

The Oaks Group art show is inspired by the words of naturalist Henry David Thoreau, who wrote: “In Wildness is the preservation of the world.”

A portion of proceeds from each painting sold will benefit Los Padres ForestWatch, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of wilderness, wildlife and clean water throughout the Los Padres National Forest, Carrizo Plain National Monument, and other public lands on the Central Coast.

Through legal and public advocacy, scientific collaboration, community outreach, and volunteer field work, Los Padres ForestWatch promotes sustainable public access and protects local public lands from oil development, commercial logging, and wildlife habitat degradation.

Atkinson Gallery at SBCC is a learning laboratory that promotes visual literacy and critical thinking. The gallery hosts contemporary art exhibits featuring international, national, regional,and student artists working in a range of styles and media.

In Wildness is sponsored in part by the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College. The show can be seen during regular gallery hours noted on the website or by contacting the gallery for an appointment at 805-897-3484.

To purchase a painting or view the online gallery for a preview of artwork featured in the exhibit, visit LPFW.org/oakgroup, or contact Rebecca August at Los Padres ForestWatch, 805-617-4610 ext. 5.

For more information, visit the Oak Group, oakgroup.org; Los Padres ForestWatch, LPFW.org.; or Atkinson Gallery at SBCC, gallery.sbcc.edu.

— Sarah Cunningham for UCSB Atkinson Gallery.