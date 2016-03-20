Oak Park Captures Dos Pueblos Invitational

Boys Volleyball

Setter Adam Parks led Oak Park to the championship of the 41st annual Dos Pueblos Invitational Volleyball Tournament at UCSB.

With Parks adroitly running the Eagles' quick offense, blocking balls and slamming second contacts, Oak Park blitzed Saddleback Valley, 25-18, 25-13, in the final match. Parks was named the tournament MVP.

Oak Park swept Simi Valley in the semifinals (25-20, 25-17) while Saddleback Valley ousted defending champion Laguna Beach in the other semi, 25-15, 25-17.

Host Dos Pueblos and San Marcos both went 7-1 in pool play. The Chargers handed Oak Park its only defeat in the tournament, splitting with the eventual champion Eagles, 22-25, 25-15.

The Chargers took second in their pool, drew a seventh seed in the playoffs and played Newbury Park.

"We blocked excellently but came up a bit short dropping set one 25-22," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "Set 2 started out competitively but we ran out of gas versus the well balanced attack of Newbury, losing the set 25-17."

Eli Wopat lead the attack for the Chargers (6-6) with 47 kills on the day. Senior middles Adam Shields and Elliot Brainerd notched 17 and 19 kills apiece.

San Marcos, seeded third for the playoffs, beat Arroyo Grande (25-12, 25-15) in the first round and fell to Simi Valley in the quarterfinals, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9.

All tournament team:

Pete Obradovich - Laguna Beach

Noah Andrews - Simi Valley

Blake Crisp - Westlake

Jonathon Minsberg - Saddleback Valley

Noah Dyer - Saddleback Valley

Ian Sears - Oak Park

