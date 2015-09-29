Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Oak Park Reroutes Wading Pool Water to Nourish Tree Roots

By Summers Case for the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department | September 29, 2015 | 7:37 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara has made the drought-conscious decision to reuse the water from the Oak Park wading pool rather than discarding the water into the sewer.

The Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department will be working together to pump approximately 16,000 gallons of dechlorinated water from the wading pool and will use the water to irrigate many of the large oak trees in Oak Park.

“There are over 800 trees in Oak Park — 595 of those are coast live oaks, the species from which Oak Park got its name.” said Tim Downey, urban forest superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.

Downey added that many of the larger oak trees date from the era of the park’s acquisition by the City in 1904.

“A large tree the size of many of the Oak Park specimens usually requires at minimum two thousand gallons of water each day. When it’s not getting that, it can cut evaporation and get by with less, but that causes stress to the tree,” explained Downey. “The trees in Oak Park are stressed, but we are monitoring them and will take necessary measures to keep them healthy.”

Parks Manager Santos Escobar put the situation into perspective.

“The water from the wading pool isn't going to make up for the effects of the current serious drought; Oak Park is going to remain a little dry and ‘gold’ while the drought persists,” Escobar said. “But it will be a help, and we thank the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department for helping us make sure this water isn't wasted.”

Fire Department personnel will use the opportunity to practice pumping water from a static source, a process often utilized when water supplies are interrupted or unavailable during earthquakes and wildfires.

The exercise occurred Monday, Sept. 28, 2015 at approximately 9 a.m. at the Oak Park wading pool.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 