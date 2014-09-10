Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:55 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oak Park Trees Get a Good Soaking as Wading Pool Is Drained

City firefighters lend a hand to put water to good use rather than down the drain

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 10, 2014 | 5:00 p.m.

The wading pool in Santa Barbara's Oak Park was drained on Wednesday, the annual event signifying that summer is drawing to a close quickly.

But instead of the water going down the drain, officials at the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department decided to enlist the help of some local firefighters to give the park's trees a good soaking.

Parks manager Santos Escobar approached the Santa Barbara City Fire Department about the need to drain the pool, and the department responded that it would be able to use the event as a training exercise.

"It's a win-win to team up," Escobar said Wednesday as firefighters moved around him to water the base of the trees with the water, which was de-chlorinated three weeks ago.

The Oak Park wading pool is about 18 inches deep, and contained 16,000 gallons of water on Tuesday.

But by mid-morning Wednesday, the pool's water had been emptied and used to water about two dozen trees that line Oak Park, mostly coast live oaks as well as a few sycamores and a chestnut tree. 

All of the trees are native to this area, Escobar said.

The city is still asking residents to conserve their water use by 20 percent, and Escobar said the Parks Department wants to lead by example.

The city has been asking residents to stop watering their lawns and let them go brown, and several of the city's parks, including Shoreline and Chase Palm Park, are heading that way.

Santa Barbara city firefighters used the annual draining of the wading pool at Oak Park as a training opportunity, with the water going to good use — benefiting thirsty trees — instead of down the drain. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

"Right now, brown is golden," Escobar said.

It's all part of the Parks & Recreation Department's drought strategy, which includes no planting of new trees while the drought is still in full swing. Escobar said residents can also help the city by watering street trees in front of their homes.

"If people are using a collection bucket in their shower, they could certainly use that water to water trees in front of their home," he said.

Amber Anderson, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said the exercise was a chance for firefighters to practice "drafting," or removing water from a static source like a pool or reservoir in order to fight a fire.

Anderson said that sometimes during an emergency, water pressure will be lacking, and that using water from a nearby source can help save structures and homes, as firefighters did during the Tea Fire.

The department had four engines and about 20 firefighters out for the drill on Wednesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

