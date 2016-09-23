Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Oak Park’s Passing Game Too Much for Carpinteria

Carpinteria running back Alex Rodriguez picks up yardage against Oak Park Click to view larger
Carpinteria running back Alex Rodriguez picks up yardage against Oak Park (Javier Delarosa / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 23, 2016 | 10:47 p.m.

Oak Park Vincenzo Granatelli threw four touchdown passes, leading the Eagles to a 40-7 non-league win at Carpinteria on Friday night.

Vincenzo has now throw 18 TD passes in four games, and the Eagles have scored 40 or more points in all four of their wins.

Oak Park opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown. Reece Smith ran 15 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Then Vincenzo went to work. He hit Nick Catonia on a 40-yard pass play for Oak Park's second touchdown.

Carpinteria put together a drive and cut the deficit in half on a 40-yard pass play from quarterback Mike Garibay to running back Alex Martinez with 10:37 left in the second quarter.

Oak Park answered on 40-yard Granatelli Pass to Michael Hewitt before halftime.

Grantelli threw two more touchdown passes in the second half and Oak Park got a rushing touchdown from Bryce Hardy.

Carpinteria fell to 1-3 on the season while Oak Park is 4-1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 