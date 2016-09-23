Oak Park’s Passing Game Too Much for Carpinteria

Football

Oak Park Vincenzo Granatelli threw four touchdown passes, leading the Eagles to a 40-7 non-league win at Carpinteria on Friday night.

Vincenzo has now throw 18 TD passes in four games, and the Eagles have scored 40 or more points in all four of their wins.

Oak Park opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown. Reece Smith ran 15 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Then Vincenzo went to work. He hit Nick Catonia on a 40-yard pass play for Oak Park's second touchdown.

Carpinteria put together a drive and cut the deficit in half on a 40-yard pass play from quarterback Mike Garibay to running back Alex Martinez with 10:37 left in the second quarter.

Oak Park answered on 40-yard Granatelli Pass to Michael Hewitt before halftime.

Grantelli threw two more touchdown passes in the second half and Oak Park got a rushing touchdown from Bryce Hardy.

Carpinteria fell to 1-3 on the season while Oak Park is 4-1.

