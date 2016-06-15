Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oakland Homicide Suspect Involved in Santa Maria Standoff Dies, Apparent Suicide

Las Vegas man pronounced dead Saturday after injuries from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said

A murder suspect from Oakland was airlifted to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after holing up in a van during a standoff with Santa Maria law enforcement at a Betteravia Road truck stop on Friday, authorities said.
A murder suspect from Oakland was airlifted to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after holing up in a van during a standoff with Santa Maria law enforcement at a Betteravia Road truck stop on Friday, authorities said.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 15, 2016 | 10:59 a.m.

An Oakland homicide suspect who shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement at a Santa Maria truck stop has died of his injuries.

Gale Lee Boyd, 46, of Las Vegas, was pronounced brain dead at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Boyd’s death is being investigated as a probable suicide but an official cause and manner of death is pending lab and toxicology results, the Sheriff’s Department said.  

Sought in connection with a Thursday homicide in Oakland, Boyd was located early Friday morning in a white van at the East Betteravia Road truck stop. Oakland police had advised local law enforcement officers the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect refused to surrender as sheriff’s deputies and Santa Maria police officers established a perimeter.

At 9:15 a.m., Boyd shot himself and the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Team employed less lethal projectiles to break the van windows to see into the vehicle, authorities said.

Boyd was transported by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department had declined to identify the suspect or provide updates on his condition since Friday afternoon and referred queries to the Oakland Police Department, which did not respond to multiple requests for information about the case.

Boyd is the suspect in the homicide of Matthew Hanson, 30, of Oakland in the 1000 block of 22nd Avenue in Oakland at approximately 10 a.m. June 9. 

The incidents occurred as the Oakland Police Department's chief abruptly resigned and members of the agency were accused of sexual misconduct.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

