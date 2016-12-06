Oakland Warehouse Fire Victim Has Ties To Santa Maria Valley

A musician killed in the Oakland warehouse fire once lived in the Santa Maria Valley and attended local schools.

Oakland officials confirmed Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward, was among the dozens of people killed in the three-alarm blaze that sparked Dec. 2.

His name was among the first group of fatal victims in the 31st Avenue Fire released by authorities, with 36 victims found as of Tuesday.

Wittenauer, an electronic musician, went by the stage name Nex Iuguolo. He also performed in the band Symbiotix.Fungi, with a Sound Cloud page here.

He attended Allan Hancock College in fall 2005 through the end of fall 2006, officials said.

Before that, Wittenauer attended Righetti High School in Orcutt. A student with the same name attended the school from 1999 to 2002, a district spokesman said.

Friends have been posting on the Facebook page under his stage name since the tragedy, sharing their love for the artistic Wittenauer and his music, calling him kindhearted and likable.

