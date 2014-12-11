Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:45 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Oaks Bible Church to Perform Musical Christmas Pageant

By Emily Parker for Oaks Bible Church | December 11, 2014 | 2:57 p.m.

Oaks Bible Church, a local nondenominational Christian church, will perform its 10th musical Christmas pageant this holiday season.

The pageant, titled “Night of Noel,” will feature the Oaks Bible Church orchestra, handbells and choir. Children from the church will also perform a nativity scene. There is also an audience sing-a-long.

Performances are scheduled at 6 p.m. both Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13 in the Fess Parker Resort Plaza, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, and at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14 at Samarkand Retirement Home, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

“The Christmas message is full of hope for all, for the God of hope came down to us in the person of Jesus Christ,” said Craig Crawshaw, Oaks Bible Church lead pastor. “It is our privilege to present this hope to our Santa Barbara community through this musical and dramatic venue.”

Crawshaw has his master’s degree in music composition from UC Santa Barbara and is an ordained pastor through the Baptist General Conference. This year marks his 42nd year conducting a community Christmas program in Santa Barbara.

The family-friendly and interactive 75-minute variety program is free to attend.

Oaks Bible Church is a nondenominational Christian church. The church started almost 10 years ago as a home Bible study and now meets at 560 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. Music is a hallmark of the church.

Click here for more information.

— Emily Parker is a publicist representing Oaks Bible Church.

