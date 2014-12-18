Obama Signs Capps Bill to Name Lompoc Building for Fallen Federal Corrections Officer

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday praised President Barack Obama for signing into law her bill, House Resolution 5562, that will designate the U.S. Post Office building at 801 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc as the Federal Correctional Officer Scott J. Williams Memorial Post Office Building.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on Dec. 8 and the Senate on Dec. 15.

Senior Officer Specialist Williams was killed in the line of duty at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc on April 3, 1997. He served with honor and distinction as a U.S. Marine during the Persian Gulf War, where he saved the lives of his countrymen and received multiple awards, including “Marine of the Year.”

He graduated from Lompoc High School and lived in Los Alamos with his wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Kaitlin and Kallee.

“Senior Officer Specialist Williams was a respected veteran, civil servant and beloved family man who dedicated his life to civil service and keeping our nation and community safe,” Capps said. “While our community lost Scott too soon, the naming of the Lompoc Post Office after him is a fitting tribute as we continue to honor this selfless man and keep his memory alive. I am so pleased that this effort is now law.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.