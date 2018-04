Posted on April 19, 2017 | 11:42 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Obedia Theresa Chierici, 87, of Santa Barbara, died April 17, 2017.

Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. Funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Mount Carmel.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.