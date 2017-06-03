Obern Trail Repavement to Prompt Detour

Repavement of the Obern Trail between Modoc Road and Nogal Drive near Santa Barbara will begin Monday, June 5.

Contractors are scheduled to work 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A detour will be provided for all residents and visitors as the bike path will be closed during construction. The project should be complete, weather permitting, by June 14.

The cost of the project is estimated at $75,000 with $60,000 in funding provided by the Measure A Safe Routes to School competitive grant program and $15,000 provided by Transportation Development Act bicycle/pedestrian funds.

The county of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

This upcoming work is the first of a two-phase project. The second phase is scheduled to begin within a year and will include the eastern end of More Mesa Drive to the wooden bridge west of Puente Drive.

Residents and visitors with questions about the project can call the Santa Barbara County Transportation Division, 681-4990. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and detours when driving near the construction site.

Public Works Department officials thank local residents, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during this project.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County.