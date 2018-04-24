Edwin Garcia, 15, of Goleta

Posted on June 23, 2013 | 8:24 a.m.

Source: Salvador Güereña for the Garcia Family |

Edwin Garcia was only 15, a young man whose life abruptly ended Friday night by an encounter with a moving train behind Old Town Goleta. Edwin left behind loved ones that included his mom and dad, Bernarda Castro and Jose Garcia, as well as relatives and friends who cared for him very much.

This is a back story to a young man who was looking forward to a promising future. Edwin had just completed his freshman year at Dos Pueblos High School. Like many Latino youths in our community, he struggled in high school, but he also enjoyed art and loved to draw. He drew for his friends and family, including most recently, a delicate rose for his childhood sweetheart, Vivian. He said she was as beautiful as a rose and it reminded him of her.

Edwin and Vivian had been a pair ever since their days at Ellwood School, where he had been a high-achieving student. He told Vivian that high school was hard for him but because he had her in his life he said he would try to do better.

Edwin also was a dog lover and he had formed a strong bond with his pit bull, Rico, whom he had raised from a puppy. They were inseparable. Edwin’s parents at first were concerned over the breed but Edwin’s deep affection for Rico won them over and Rico became friendly and playful with everyone. Rico is up for adoption to any loving family who is able to give him the same care and attention that Edwin was so willing to give him.

Young Edwin also had dreams. He liked to fix things and he aspired to become a car mechanic someday, to marry Vivian, and to raise children of their own. On their walks together they would talk about their future.

Edwin was always concerned about his family and was looking to find a summer job to help out at home. Those who knew Edwin well quickly pointed out his respectful and kind nature and his sense of humor. He had a funny bone, sported a beautiful smile, and he enjoyed making people laugh, especially if they were mad. His parents say he was very loyal to his friends and if they needed him for anything, he would be right there to help.

Edwin’s family lacks the means to provide him a funeral and burial. In response, friends have established the Edwin Garcia Memorial Fund with a local bank to receive donations. His family is grateful for donations of any size that will be used to pay for these expenses. To make a donation to this fund, contact Linda Güereña at 805.450.9343.

[Update]

After an outpouring of community support, Edwin will be laid to rest Monday, July 1, following a 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.